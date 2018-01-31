Police arrest suspect after man found dead in car in Richmond

Richmond Police say they have made an arrest in the murder of a man found dead in a vehicle on Broad Rock Boulevard.

Police have charged 23-year-old Domencio Singletary with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of 26-year-old Devon Falconer.

The shooting happened on Nov. 21, 2017. Police responded to the 2800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 6 p.m. to find Falconer inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

A second victim showed up at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and detectives connected the two shootings.

Singletary was arrested for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of the felony in December. He was indicted last week for the murder of Falconer.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

