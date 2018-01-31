Children hit by car while sledding face long recovery; community seeks aid

A GoFundMe account has been created for the family and airline miles can also be donated. (Source: Dietsch family)

Jorge Dietsch was transferred to a specialty hospital in Atlanta, complicating the recovery process for his family. (Source: Dietsch family)

The Dietsch family needs help with medical and travel expenses. (Source: Dietsch family)

Two children from Henrico face a long recovery after being hit by car while sledding.

Insurance doesn't cover all the medical care the children need, and one of them has been sent to a specialty hospital in Atlanta, further complicating the family's recovery. Travel expenses to and from Atlanta are not covered either.

Family friends have set up a GoFundMe account for the children, and airline miles can also be donated to help ease the family's financial burden.

Jorge Dietsch, 12, and Gia Dietsch, 9, were hit by a car right in front of their family on Twin Hickory Lake Drive. in January.

Loved ones says the Dietsch children wanted to go on one more sled run before heading home. But just before heading home, a driver lost control of their car near the hill on Twin Hickory Lake Drive and hit the children while they were playing.

"I believe they (Jorge and Gia) were seated, and I believe they turned around and looked, and I believe they got hit," Melissa Moes, a family friend, said. "It hit and went over them. It didn't land on them."

The accident happened while their parents an older brother watched. The car overturned at the bottom of the hill.

Both children were rushed to VCU. where Jorge, a seventh grader at Short Pump Middle School, had immediate brain surgery. Gia, a fourth grader at Colonial Trail Elementary School, was diagnosed with a broken jaw, fractured shoulder and clavicle and torn ligaments in her neck and spine.

Those who know the family say the effort to help them with anything they need is worth it.

"The kids are great. Sweet as anything," Moes said. "They're very positive, very religious. And they're just very kind and gracious."

Jorge was transferred to The Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a rehabilitation hospital that specializes in brain injuries. So far, Moes said Jorge has opened his eyes and there is some movement. It's unclear how long recovery will take, but The Shepherd Center has recommended an eight-week program.

Jorge needs the treatment, but the family's insurance doesn't cover all of it.

"Anything you can do helps," Moes said. "They're in for such a long road."



Donations can be made to the Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/dietsch-family and airline miles can be donated be emailing melissmoes@me.com.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12