Super Bowl bet putting Ben Franklin and John Adams mementos on the line

Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.More >>
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.More >>
'Gifting' ganja: Companies exploit laws intended to allow adults to give small amounts to each other.More >>
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.More >>
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.More >>
The Eagles or the Patriots? The Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo made her Super Bowl LII prediction.More >>
The Eagles or the Patriots? The Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo made her Super Bowl LII prediction.More >>
To make things interesting for Sunday’s Super Bowl, the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia has made a bet with the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in Boston.More >>
To make things interesting for Sunday’s Super Bowl, the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia has made a bet with the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in Boston.More >>