Richmond woman facing murder charge from Christmas Day shooting

A Richmond woman will face murder charges after having an aggravated assault charge thrown out.

Candace Timberlake, 23, is charged with killing Lanisha Cadore, 24, of Richmond, in a shooting on Christmas Day of 2017.

Cadore was found in a car after police responded to a call on Forest Hill Avenue. She later died from her injuries. The shooting occurred on East Tremont Court.

Timberlake is scheduled for a term hearing Feb. 5.

