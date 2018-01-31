Woman threatened with eviction for having dog that doesn't exist

Crystal Robinson received a notice saying she would be kicked out on Feb. 15 if she did not get rid of her dog immediately. Problem is, she does not have a dog!More >>
Before you sign up for one a tax refund advance payment to get your money faster, be aware of what you'll still have to pay.More >>
The ads are all over television about "sign and drive" leases - just sign the dotted line and drive the car off the lot.More >>
One of the most popular New Year's resolutions is to lose weight and get in shape, but rushing out to buy an expensive treadmill or join a gym could seriously dent your budget.More >>
The family moved all the way across the country and thought their belongings were in good hands. In the end, they wound up paying for their move twice.More >>
