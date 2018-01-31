Woman threatened with eviction for having dog that doesn't exist

Crystal Robinson fears she and her son will be kicked out for having a non-existent dog (Source: NBC12)

A Richmond mother calls 12 On Your Side because she got a letter threatening to evict her for having a dog in her apartment - problem is, she doesn't have a dog!

On Your Side investigator Eric Philips went to the rental office to clear things up, only to find that this woman wasn't the only one who got the exact same notice.

"I'm really worried about me and my children's well-being,” said Crystal Robinson.

She’s a tenant at Midlothian Village Apartments in South Richmond, where she lives with her two-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter. A couple of weeks ago, she arrived at home to find a letter on her door.

"And it was stating that I have a pet in my house - which I do not - and if I don't remove my dog immediately, I will be kicked out by the 15th of February,” Robinson said.

That's not all...

"I received another one in my mail, and I'm just like, 'okay, what's going on?'” Robinson said.

Per the lease agreements, no pets are allowed there. The notice says feces was found throughout the hallways of the apartment building.

Robinson says it was frustrating and baffling to receive this letter, because the only pet she owns is a fish. When she tried to go to the rental office to resolve the matter, she says the apartment manager told her it wasn't important, and the two wound up in an argument.

Robinson was told to leave. She did so feeling uneasy.

"I don't know if it's a scare or if it's...I don't know,” Robinson said. “ I just want to know what needs to be done."

NBC12’s Eric Philips went to the rental office. The apartment manager told said everyone in the building got the letter because of all the feces. She said that was going to help her pinpoint exactly who had the pet, since pets aren't allowed.

Philips asked her how issuing a letter to everyone in that building was going to pinpoint the culprit. She said people in the building know each other and would help her narrow it down.

"If they're giving it to everybody, why won't they specify? If they have keys to everybody's apartment, why won't they use the key and unlock the doors and see whose apartment has these pets,” Robinson said.

Ultimately, the manager says if Robinson doesn't have a pet, she has nothing to worry about. A relief, although Robinson doesn't appreciate the tactics or the ambiguity.

"It's a big matter of importance,” Robinson said. “It's just me and my two children, and if I lose my house, then where am I going to go?”

