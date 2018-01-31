Crews repair emergency sewer line that may affect hours of restaurant

Hopewell crews are repairing an emergency sewer line that may affect the hours and menu options of a new barbecue restaurant.

Saucy's Bar B. Q. will open at 12 p.m. on Jan. 31 with a limited menu and will stay open until 9 p.m. The restaurant is expected to return to regular hours on Feb. 1.

Crews have closed the southbound lane of East City Point Road between Hopewell Street and Randolph Road.

Those with any questions are asked to call the Office of the City Manager at (804) 541-2243.

