Drug dealers finding kids on social media

If your kids are on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, you need to watch out for more than bullying or "iffy" photos.

Two recent investigations show drug dealers are targeting kids through those sites.

The Daily Mail in London worked with safety experts to see how easy it is for kids to buy drugs online. A Daily Mail reporter posed as a teen, and it took just five minutes to find drugs for sale on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

They found dealers often use specific emojis to reach buyers, and it's not just happening in the United Kingdom.

Chicago police just wrapped up a 10-month undercover investigation, where officers infiltrated dozens of secret Facebook groups. They say those groups were a virtual black market for drugs and guns.

Their investigation ended with more than 50 arrests, as well as the seizure of 18 illegal firearms, and $45,000 worth of drugs.

For its part, Facebook says it does not allow the sale of guns or drugs, and regularly works with law enforcement.

If your kids are on social media, you need to watch their accounts closely and be especially vigilant about groups on Facebook.

