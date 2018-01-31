Trump to discuss recent tax cuts during session with workers

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is following up on his State of the Union address by hosting a tax discussion with American workers.
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters say Trump will discuss the new tax cuts during an Oval Office meeting on Wednesday afternoon with workers at companies such as Jergens and Aflac. The companies are in Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio.
Walters says more than 275 companies have announced worker bonuses, expanded benefits or new jobs as a result of the tax overhaul that Trump signed into law before Christmas.
The law significantly cut taxes for corporations while providing more modest tax breaks for middle-class families.
Trump cited the tax cuts in Tuesday night's speech.
