Philadelphia fans rename Boston Market ahead of Super Bowl

In the spirit of the Super Bowl, some Boston Market restaurants are opting for a new name – Philly Market. (Source: KYW/CNN)

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) – Philadelphia sports fans are passionate about their teams and hold just as much contempt for their opponents.

Why should Super Bowl LII be any different?

In the spirit of the big game, some Boston Market restaurants in Philadelphia are opting for a new name – Philly Market. Temporary signs are up around town.

It seems fans want a little Philadelphia attitude with their chicken and mashed potatoes.

"We are Philly, of course we are Philadelphia Market,” said manager Richard McDaniel. “We're living the life. We're in the Super Bowl, baby. We're all Philly."

The sign switch became an immediate fan favorite.

"It's not every day we get to experience something like this, so I feel like, 'Go Eagles.' " said Philly fan Contessa Boucicaut.

It was easy for manager Bynhel Emile to get on the Philly Market bandwagon and ditch the Boston ahead of the championship game against New England.

"The customers love it," he said. “As an Eagles fan, we're part of the city, want to support the team 100 percent."

In the run-up to Sunday’s Super Bowl, call it a modern-day Declaration of Independence, at least on the food front.

