Groundhog Day 2018: Phil says winter is ...

The famous meteorologist says winter is here for six more weeks. (Source: Pennsylvania Cable Network/CNN)

(RNN) - Punxsutawney Phil left no doubt that winter would continue with his prognostication from Gobbler’s Knob on Friday morning.

"I see my royal shadow; six more weeks of winter to go," said Phil, through his groundhog-ese interpreter.

All eyes were on the famous animal meteorologist Friday morning as he predicted there would be additional weeks of winter. As for the local Friday forecast, it was predicted (by humans) to be a mix of snow and rain.

Groundhog Day enthusiasts descended on Punxsutawney, PA, for the 132nd edition of the annual tradition.

How often has the critter been right? Well, 100 percent if you ask the Punxsutawney Ground Hog Club.

Last year, Phil saw his shadow, prompting a continued winter but animal meteorologists across the across the country disagreed.

Staten Island Chuck informed residents of New York that there would be an early spring. Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia agreed with Chuck.

Phil has been correct about 65 percent of the time based on 117 years of available records, according to Penn Live.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.