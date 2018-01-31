Undiagnosed flu gives VA woman pneumonia

The family of a Fredericksburg woman says she contacted pneumonia after her flu symptoms were disregarded by doctors.

According to NBC Washington, 45-year-old Hope McCord McFarland went to the doctor twice with flu symptoms and was sent home on Jan. 16 saying she could not breathe and needed an ambulance.

Her symptoms then became so bad that the Fredericksburg woman was flown to VCU Medical Center two days later.

Now, she has pneumonia and is on a ventilator, dialysis and many other life-saving machines.

This comes after a 7-year-old from Hurt, Virginia died just a few days after contracting the flu.

