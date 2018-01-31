Police: Virginia Tech student tried to buy 5,000 rounds of ammunition

A Virginia Tech student who allegedly had an assault rifle and attempted to buy 5,000 rounds of ammunition was arrested Monday, according to NBC affiliate WSLS.

Yunsong Zhao, 19, was charged with possessing or transporting an assault firearm while not being a U.S. citizen or while not being lawfully admitted for permanent residence to the U.S, according to the arrest warrant.

"At no time during this investigation did police believe there was any threat to our community, nor is there one now," Virginia Tech said in a statement Tuesday. The university said that the arrest came after weeks of investigation.

Zhao, who has family in China, has no known criminal history and lived in Cochrane Hall, according to the warrant.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12