Chesterfield road closed due to water main break

The road is closed between Jefferson Davis Highway and Tyrone Street.More >>
The road is closed between Jefferson Davis Highway and Tyrone Street.More >>
Police say the man stepped outside his home on the 6700 block of Amster Road near Chippenham Parkway around 7:30 p.m.More >>
Police say the man stepped outside his home on the 6700 block of Amster Road near Chippenham Parkway around 7:30 p.m.?More >>
Police say someone is calling people around Chesterfield saying they must pay a fine for missing jury duty or a court date.More >>
Police say someone is calling people around Chesterfield saying they must pay a fine for missing jury duty or a court date.More >>
A Chesterfield mother trying to visit her son in prison claims a routine pat down from a correctional officer went too far.More >>
A Chesterfield mother trying to visit her son in prison claims a routine pat down from a correctional officer went too far.More >>
The vehicles at the Planet Fitness on Hull Street and Gold's Gym in Midlothian were targeted within a two-hour time frame.More >>
The vehicles at the Planet Fitness on Hull Street and Gold's Gym in Midlothian were targeted within a two-hour time frame.More >>