Chesterfield road closed due to water main break

A part of Cogbill Road and Tyrone Street in Chesterfield are closed due to a water main break.

The break happened on Tyrone Street just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, near Jefferson Davis Highway. Crews are working to shut off the water.

There is no word on when the roads will reopen.

