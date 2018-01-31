Richmond school bus involved in crash on I-95 N

A Richmond school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police conducted an investigation that revealed the driver of the school bus was slowing down due to traffic and the driver of the minivan struck the back of the bus.

About 50 students were on board and consisted of middle and high schoolers. Crews checked on everyone at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The crash happened at 7:34 a.m. at the Maury Street exit.

The driver of the minivan is being charged with following too close.

The crash is still under investigation.

