Maine city's attempt to break beer can record comes up short

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Residents in Bangor, Maine, came just 28 beer cans short of setting a world record.
Attendees at the city's annual Chamber Dinner last week were attempting to break the record for simultaneously opening beer cans. WABI-TV reports the vast majority of the beers were supplied by Geaghan Brothers Brewing, and hundreds of attendees did the honors of opening them at the same time.
The Brewer-based beer maker says it sent video of the attempt to Guinness World Records and got word that the effort did not break the record.
The record was set in Japan in 2016 with 1,149 cans opened simultaneously. The Bangor attempt managed 1,122, which is a record for the city itself.
___
Information from: WABI-TV, http://www.wabi.tv
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyMore >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?More >>
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday nightMore >>
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday nightMore >>
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'More >>
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'More >>
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."More >>
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."More >>
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.More >>
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.More >>
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleMore >>
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleMore >>