Friends, family gather for VA boy who died after getting flu

Friends and family will come together on Wednesday night for a Virginia boy, who died after getting the flu.

The Virginia Department of Health says they are treating the death of 7-year-old Kevin Baynes, Jr. as a flu-related death because of his most recent diagnosis. However, the hospital is still waiting for the final results from the medical examiner.

The first grader was sent home Friday because he was throwing up and falling asleep in class.

On Saturday morning, his symptoms became worse, so the boy's mother rushed him to the hospital. The boy's father says he was diagnosed with the flu and strep throat and was given amoxicillin and Zofran.

Not even a full day later, Kevin's older sister found him cold and lifeless. The family tried CPR and the hospital worked to revive him, but Kevin was gone.

The hospital says this appears to be an aggressive flu strain, and it's encouraging everyone to consider the flu shot.

In the meantime, the community has come together and raised $10,000 for the Baynes family on GoFundMe.

The visitation will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, located at 307 North Main Street in Gretna. Click here to send condolences.

