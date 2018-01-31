VCU police investigate sexual battery

A man grabbed a woman's buttocks and ran near VCU Medical Center, and now police are searching for the perpetrator.

Police say the victim was walking on 12th and East Broad streets on Tuesday morning when all of a sudden, a man grabbed her buttocks and ran away.

Police increased patrols in the area but still have not caught the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-feet-5-inches tall, mid 40’s, very tan skin, beard, wearing a green hooded jacket and red pants.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime can contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For emergencies call (804) 828-1234. For non-emergency tips, call (804) 828-1196.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12