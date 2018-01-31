Man robbed at gunpoint outside of his home

A Chesterfield man was robbed at gunpoint after stepping outside of his home.

Police say the man stepped outside his home on the 6700 block of Amster Road near Chippenham Parkway around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was approached by a man with a gun.

The suspect forced the man to go back inside and hand over cash. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt, but the suspect is still on the run.

Call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 with information.

