Young's 44 help No. 12 Oklahoma top Baylor 98-96

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Trae Young scored 31 of his 44 points in the second half to help No. 12 Oklahoma hold off Baylor 98-96 on Tuesday night.

Young, a freshman guard who leads the nation in scoring and assists, made 11 of 20 field goals and 16 of 19 free throws. It was his fourth game this season with at least 40 points, and the third time in the past six games he has scored that many.

Rashard Odomes scored 18 points, Brady Manek had 16 and Khadeem Lattin added 15 for the Sooners (16-5, 6-3 Big 12).

Oklahoma led 97-96 when Baylor's Jake Lindsey was fouled with 4.7 seconds remaining. Lindsey missed the free throw and Oklahoma rebounded. Odomes was fouled with 3.9 seconds to play. He made the first free throw and missed the second, but Baylor's King McClure missed a wild shot at the buzzer.

Manu Lecomte scored 29 points and Nuni Omot scored 23 for Baylor (12-10, 2-7), which lost its fourth straight.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears missed a chance to revive a season that had been falling off the rails. They did a lot of things right but could not handle Young in the second half.

Oklahoma: The Sooners bounced back from a loss to Alabama on Saturday and remained within striking distance of Big 12 leader Kansas.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Iowa State on Saturday.

Oklahoma plays at Texas on Saturday.

