Tractor-trailer overturns on exit ramp to I-64; driver seriously injured

Virginia State Police responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Tuesday night at the exit from I-295 North to I-64 East in Henrico.

Police say the driver lost control approaching the curve and ran off the left side of the road, overturning the vehicle. The tractor-trailer was hauling granite or marble, according to police.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle after the crash. He was extricated and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the ramp will remain closed for cleanup.

The driver has been charged with reckless driving. Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

