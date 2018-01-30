Henrico teacher wins tickets to Super Bowl through Redskins Read program

Super Bowl 52 is less than a week away, and NBC12 is your home for the big game! But we do know of at least one person from Henrico who will be taking in the NFL championship in person.

The local educator is making the trip, thanks to his students and co-workers.

Tyler Hart has never been to a Super Bowl, but this year, he's on his way. Hart, a resource teacher at Sandston Elementary, won a pair of tickets through Redskins' Read, an incentive program put on by the team to get elementary school students excited about reading.

"I'm our Redskins Read ambassador here at Sandston, and because of that, schools were able to submit a video to the Washington Redskins," said Hart. "Whoever submitted the best video, the Redskins Read program, they picked the winner, and so I was lucky enough to get the two tickets to the Super Bowl based on that."

Hart and his wife are off to Super Sunday to see the Eagles face the Patriots. They're excited, but as for Hart's rooting interest?

"I'm actually a Browns fan..."

While he may have to wait for who knows how long to cheer on his favorite team in the Super Bowl, this is certainly a sports bucket-list item. Even though it'll be a short trip, it'll provide lifelong memories.

"We fly out Saturday morning, and we'll fly back early Monday, so I think it's just the experience of being able to say, 'we went to the Super Bowl' and actually see it. It's going to be neat to see the actual hoopla of all of it."

All that excitement - going down in a bold north winter.

"Miami or New Orleans, of course we gotta go up to the negative seven degrees of Minneapolis, but hey, regardless, we'll have fun doing it."

Each school that submitted a Redskins Read video for Super Bowl tickets also received 10 tickets to a Redskins game earlier this season, so a few other teachers at Sandston also got to enjoy some football.

