Report: QB Alex Smith coming to Redskins - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Report: QB Alex Smith coming to Redskins

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
QB Alex Smith (Source: Kansas City Star) QB Alex Smith (Source: Kansas City Star)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The Washington Redskins will acquire QB Alex Smith from the Chiefs, according to the Kansas City Star.

The move can't become official until the new NFL year starts on March 14, but it appears it's been agreed upon and will proceed. Kirk Cousins would then become a free agent.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly