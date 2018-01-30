President Trump gives State of the Union address

President Trump gave his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The president focused on the nation's economic progress, pointing to a robust economy and low unemployment during his first year and the benefits of the tax overhaul.

"The president is going to talk about how America's back," said White House legislative director Marc Short. "The president is also going to make an appeal to Democrats...to say we need to rebuild our country. And to make an appeal that to do infrastructure, we need to do it in a bipartisan way."

The address comes a little over a week after the government was briefly shut down over a budget battle between Democrats and Republicans, mainly focused on the DACA program and nearly 700,000 Dreamers who could face deportation.

Several Democrats have invited Dreamers to attend the State of the Union address. A Republican congressman said any 'illegal aliens' who attend should be arrested and deported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

