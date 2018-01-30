What are your rights to sick time as an employee in Virginia?

Federal officials are now saying this flu season is worse than the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Many people have major concerns about their coworker's overall health. Some are saying their offices are filled with germ-infested employees, and they don't understand why.

Flu season hasn't even hit its peak. School districts are urging parents to keep kids home at the first sign of symptoms.

Adults are told to stay home when sick, because it's the responsible thing to do...

"The problem, though, is that you probably won't get paid," said NBC 12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin.

In Virginia, there's no law requiring paid or unpaid sick leave.

"Virginia is an employment-at-will state, meaning an employer can fire you - or you can leave - at any point," said Benjamin.

If you feel you're being treated differently than your work place's common standard, Benjamin says contact the human resources department.

"There might be a federal law that applies. The Federal Family and Medical Leave Act requires certain public and private employers to provide sick leave, depending on the size of the company and number of hours worked," said Benjamin.

Pay or no pay, doctors are adamant and most people on the street agree: if you've got a cold, stay at home don't spread your germs.

Our legal analyst also says if you don't feel like your issue was solved during a human resources meeting, you should call an employment attorney.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12