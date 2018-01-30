VIDEO: Varina High School locked down following fight in cafeteria

Henrico County Police said officers deployed pepper spray after responding to a large fight in the school’s cafeteria about 1:30 p.m.More >>
Ashland police officers were called to the Misty Pines Townhomes and Apartments and found a man and a woman who had been shot.More >>
The Goochland Sheriff’s Office said it wants people to report any fraudulent activity on their credit cards and to also be aware of suspicious gas pumps and other locations where skimmers can be attached.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
The driver told deputies he fled because his wife and 2-year-old child were in the car with him and they have a protective order against him.More >>
