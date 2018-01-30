VIDEO: Varina High School locked down following fight in cafeteria

Officers deployed pepper spray after responding to a fight at Varina HS. (Source: Instagram)

A large fight at Varina High School put the school on lockdown Tuesday after an officer was attacked by students.

Henrico County Police said officers deployed pepper spray after responding to a large fight in the school’s cafeteria about 1:30 p.m.

Video posted to Instagram shows the fight and officers using the pepper spray.

No arrests have been made, but police say the fight is under investigation and charges are expected.

Students who were affected by the pepper spray were treated at the school.

