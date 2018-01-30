School bus hit by box truck overturns; both drivers med flighted

A box truck driver and the driver of a King George County school bus were both med flighted to a hospital after a crash on Tuesday.

The school bus was dropping off students in the 8000 block of James Madison Parkway when it was struck from behind by the truck, causing the bus to overturn.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries. Students on the bus were also taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries or evaluation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No word on any charges at this time.

