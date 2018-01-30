Tractor-trailer overturns on I-95 in Petersburg

A tractor-trailer overturned after hitting a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of I-95 southbound. (Source: Robert Henderson)

One lane of traffic is now open after a tractor-trailer overturned on I-95 in Petersburg on Tuesday afternoon after crashing into a vehicle stopped on the shoulder.

Virginia State Police said the tractor-trailer was carrying approximately 20,000 pounds of food products and struck a Jeep with a trailer attached that was stopped on the side of the road.

Following the collision, the driver of the tractor-trailer lost control and the weight of the load caused the trailer to overturn and slide down an embankment on I-95 southbound near mile marker 52.

There have been no injuries reported, but cleanup of the site may take several hours.

All lanes of I-95 had been closed. Virginia Department of Transportation said the left lane has been reopened and there is a 4.5-mile backup due to the crash.

