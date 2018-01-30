Hospital visitation restricted due to flu season

This flu season has been very active, and hospitals are taking extra precautions. (Source: file photo)

With an active flu season in full swing, Richmond hospitals are issuing new visitation guidelines.

Starting Jan. 30, visitors to patient care areas are being limited to healthy adults at least 18 years old, and no more than two adults can visit a patient at a time.

The restrictions will go into effect at hospitals that belong to the Central Virginia Healthcare Coalition, which includes VCU Health System facilities, Bon Secours, HCA Virginia, Southside Regional Medical Center, Central Southside Community Hospital, and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.

The rules will not affect children who need to be hospitalized. Signs will be posted at the entrances to the hospitals explaining the policy.

High above downtown Richmond, Andrew Slater and his team at the Central Virginia Healthcare Coalition are the centerpiece to many of the hospitals in the area.

"The coalition provides a forum for hospital and healthcare entities to collaborate on a variety of emergency preparedness issues from response to recovery, every aspect of the emergency management cycle," said Slater.

Slater's team connects hospitals, listens to their needs, and connects the dots to keep our local medical teams operating smoothly. The coalition can monitor hospitals to see how many beds are open, monitor any emergencies, among other updates.

"They do daily updates for us or as often as every 30 minutes during an emergency," said Slater.

The coalition also hears the bigger picture needs of our hospitals. So when this year's flu virus got worse and worse as the weeks wore on, Slater's team coordinated the new temporary protocol to limit hospital visitation.

"The goal here is to reduce sick contacts while flu is widespread at our hospitals and our hospitals have indicated that they're taking a compassionate approach to this and it'll be treated on a case by case basis," said Slater.

As of Tuesday, patients are limited to two visitors at a time. Both must be 18 years or older and in good health.

"If you don't have to be at the hospital for a good reason, try to stay home. We're trying to keep the patients who are hospitalized and admitted to these facilities well with the flu as widespread as it is," said Slater.

