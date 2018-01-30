Richmond airport sets passenger record for fifth straight year

Richmond International Airport saw an increase of 2.8 percent in passenger traffic in 2017. (Source: Richmond International Airport)

Richmond International Airport set a traffic record in 2017 with 3,657,479 passengers, a 2.8 percent increase over 2016.

This marks the fifth consecutive year the airport has set a passenger record, and monthly passenger records were set in each of the last three months of the year.

Cargo traffic also increased by 0.6 percent

The airport also announced some new daily routes.

Spirit Airlines will begin a daily flight from Richmond to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, FL, starting March 15, and United Airlines will begin offering a second daily flight to Denver in June.

