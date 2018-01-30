Police searching for clues in July 2017 homicide

The Richmond Police Department continues to search for the person who shot and killed a 53-year-old man in July 2017.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Hopkins Road around 1:45 a.m. July 22 for gunshots and a person down. When officers arrived, they found Melvin Chambliss dead from gunshot wounds.

"Mr. Chambliss was a long time resident of Richmond and known to be a hard worker," Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers said. "He worked two jobs, one full-time and he painted on the side. He was often known to work seven days a week. Please help provide justice for Melvin Chambliss and closure to his family."

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

