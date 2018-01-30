MetroCASH offers free tax preparation assistance

If you earned less than $54,000 last year, free tax assistance is available throughout Henrico County and the Richmond area.

Fifteen MetroCASH locations will offer help in preparing federal and state returns at each location. If you need assistance, take tax documents such as a W-2 or 1099-R, copies of tax returns from 2016, a photo ID and Social Security or Taxpayer Identification Number cards.

MetroCASH estimates it helped file more than 3,000 returns last year, saving its clients an estimated $800,000 in tax preparation fees.

To see a list of participating locations, visit the MetroCASH website.

