Bus driver charged after student hit at Freeman High School

A juvenile female was struck by a bus Tuesday morning when crossing Three Chopt Road in front of Douglas Freeman High School.

Police say the bus was exiting the school property when it hit the girl, who was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"We are thankful to those community members who stopped to assist this morning and for our partners in Henrico Police and rescue for their swift action," Henrico Public Schools officials said in a news release. "There is nothing more important to us than the well-being of our students. Please join our thoughts and well-wishes for the student and family involved."

The bus driver was charged with failing to yield the right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.

