Man sentenced to year in prison on child abuse charges after wife's death

A judge sentenced a Henrico man to one year in prison on two counts of child abuse following the death of his wife in late 2016.

Alvin Banks' wife, Katrina, was found dead in the basement of their home in the 3900 block of Orion Court back in November 2016. Police said at the time this was a domestic-related incident.

Banks was found not guilty in November 2017 of first-degree murder in the case, but was convicted of unlawfully firing a weapon in an unoccupied home and two counts of child abuse or neglect. Court documents said a child was heard screaming and police saw three bullet holes.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12