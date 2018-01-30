Goochland sheriff warns of credit card skimmers

A credit card skimmer was discovered by the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office.

The department posted to its Facebook page that it had confirmed and recovered one skimmer in the last two months and is looking into other potential locations where skimmers have been reported.

The Goochland Sheriff’s Office said it wants people to report any fraudulent activity on their credit cards and to also be aware of suspicious gas pumps and other locations where skimmers can be attached.

