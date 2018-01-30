Bill to honor state police special agent heads to House for vote

A bill is moving forward in the Virginia General Assembly to honor a state police special agent killed in the line of duty in Richmond last year.

A House committee approved a bill to designate a portion of Route 13 between Emmanuel Church Road and Cumberland County in Powhatan the "Trooper Michael Walter Memorial Highway."

The bill will now go to the full House for a vote.

Walter was shot and killed in May 2017 while responding to a traffic stop.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12