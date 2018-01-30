Bill to honor state police special agent heads to House for vote

Fifteen MetroCASH locations will offer help in preparing federal and state returns fr those who made less than $54,000.More >>
A House committee approved a bill to designate a portion of Route 13 between Emmanuel Church Road and Cumberland County in Powhatan the "Trooper Michael Walter Memorial Highway."
Police say one of the victims was attacked, but did not suffer serious injuries.
Monday was the first joint meeting between the School Board and City Council after Mayor Levar Stoney proposed a 1.5 percent tax hike whenever you dine at a Richmond restaurant.
A House subcommittee killed a bill Monday in the General Assembly that would make it illegal to tether dogs outside in extreme conditions.
