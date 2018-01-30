VDOT to hold meeting to discuss I-64 widening in Henrico, New Kent

The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a "Pardon Our Dust" information meeting on Tuesday to discuss widening Interstate 64 in Henrico and New Kent.

Improvements between I-295 (Exit 200) and Bottoms Bridge (Exit 205) include adding a 12-foot lane in both directions in the median of the existing roadway, widening the bridges over the Chickahominy River and improving the acceleration and deceleration lanes at the truck weigh stations.

"The meeting will be conducted in an open forum, providing an opportunity for individuals, businesses or organizations to engage in one-on-one dialogue with VDOT representatives," VDOT said in a news release.

The meeting is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Varina Area Library at 1875 New Market Road in Henrico.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROJECT:

