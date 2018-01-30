Britain's Prince William, Kate try bandy hockey in Sweden

(Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP). Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with young member of the Hammarby bandy sports club in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018, during Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge 4-day visit to Sweden and Norway.

STOCKHOLM (AP) - Britain's Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge took a shot at bandy Tuesday to kick off a visit to Sweden and Norway - with William winning a penalty shootout in the game, a Swedish sport similar to ice hockey.

Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, was beaten in a penalty shootout by her husband when they joined a group of young Swedes playing the game on an outdoor ice rink in downtown Stockholm.

The duchess is an accomplished hockey player and a member of both her school and university teams.

Bandy is popular in Sweden and has similarities to both hockey and football as a small ball instead of a puck is used, and teams of 11 play on ice rinks.

After a hot cocoa to warm up, the royal couple headed to the palace for a luncheon with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia before visiting a museum that tells the story of the Nobel prizes.

Their trip also includes a visit to a medical institute to meet academics and discuss Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges, a subject the royals have campaigned about.

William and Kate, both 35, will continue to Norway on Thursday for a two-day visit.

