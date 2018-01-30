3 people robbed at gunpoint in Richmond

Three people were robbed at gunpoint Monday night at South Lombardy and Jacqueline streets in the Randolph neighborhood.

Police say one of the victims was attacked, but did not suffer serious injuries.

The suspects took wallets and cell phones.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

