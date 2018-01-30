Thief targets 24-hour gyms in Chesterfield, steals gun

Two gyms were targeted Monday night in Chesterfield. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Chesterfield police say a thief targeted parking lots at two 24-hour gyms on Monday night.

The vehicles at the Planet Fitness on Hull Street and Gold's Gym in Midlothian were targeted within a two-hour time frame.

At the Gold's Gym, the thief damaged a car and broke into it, and then stole a gun.

Nothing was taken from the Planet Fitness location, but vehicles were rummaged through.

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.

