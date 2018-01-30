Suspect arrested while burglarizing Chesterfield convenience store

Police arrested the suspect inside the store. (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Police arrested a man early Tuesday as he was burglarizing a business in Chesterfield.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Lucky's of Brandermill convenience store on Genito Road for a burglary.

When they got there, they found the thief in the store. Police say the suspect broke a window in order to get inside.

Police confronted the suspect and arrested him.

He will be charged with breaking and entering, a felony.

