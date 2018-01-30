Police search for double shooting suspect in Ashland

Suspect on the run after double shooting in Ashland

Police are searching for a double shooting suspect in Ashland.

Ashland police officers were called to the Misty Pines Townhomes and Apartments around 10 p.m. Monday and found a man and a woman who had been shot.

Emergency crews rushed them to the hospital. The two victims are expected to be OK, but police are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

If you have any information, call Ashland Police at 804-730-6140.

