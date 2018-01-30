Double shooting suspect arrested in Ashland

The suspect in a double shooting in Ashland late Monday has been arrested.

Ashland police officers were called to the Misty Pines Townhomes and Apartments around 10 p.m. Monday and found a man and a woman who had been shot.

Emergency crews rushed them to the hospital. The two victims are expected to be OK.

Police arrested 20-year-old Kenen Stevens of Hanover on Tuesday and charged him with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Stevens was transported to the Pamunkey Regional Jail and is being held with no bond.

If you have any information about the incident, call Ashland Police at 804-730-6140.

