Seniors especially at risk during this year's deadly flu season

This year's flu season is one of the deadliest in a long time. Local school systems are begging parents to keep their sick kids home.

The health department wants seniors to know that they need to treat flu symptoms differently, because the virus is often more deadly for kids and the elderly.

"Flu is here, it's effecting all regions of the state, all age groups, and it's definitely out there effecting a lot people's lives right now," said Diane Woolard with the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia might have it's first child death due to the flu. Kevin Baynes says his 7-year-old son died just after he was diagnosed with strep throat and the flu.

"His older sister tried waking him up. She said he was cold and he wasn't breathing," said Baynes.

The CDC says so far this year, 37 children have died from the flu nationwide, compared to just eight at this time last year. Seniors are at an extreme risk too.

"The over-65 age group is the most likely to have the hospitalization or death, so they're a concern. Partly because as you get older, you're more likely to have some underlying medical conditions that increase your risk of flu being a more serious infection," said Woolard.

The health department says seniors need to take more action, at the first signs of flu symptoms.

"For the elderly, we would recommend that they either call or visit their doctor, because they may need to get a prescription for an antiviral medication," said Woolard.

It's not too late to get the flu shot, but the health department recommends asking your doctor which flu shot is best for you.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12