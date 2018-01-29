Thomas proves clutch, leads Norfolk St. past FAMU 80-71

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Nic Thomas scored 20 points and made all 12 of his foul shots - 10 in the final 2:15 - and Norfolk State beat Florida A&M 80-71 on Monday night.
Desmond Williams went on his own 8-2 run in which he made all six of his foul shots and a layup to bring the Rattlers to 66-58. Justin Ravenel's 4-point play closed the gap to 69-62 before Thomas sealed it from the line. Norfolk State (6-16, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic) led 36-28 at halftime and extended the lead to 60-45 with a pair of Alex Long foul shots with seven minutes left.
Steven Whitley added 17 points and seven rebounds and Kyle Williams scored 12 for the Spartans, who owned a 44-25 rebound advantage. Norfolk State has won three of its last four and snapped the Rattlers' two-game win streak.
Ravenel led Florida A&M (4-19, 3-4) with 21 points, Williams scored 19 and Elijah Mayes 16.
