Marrow scores 35 to help Hampton beat Bethune-Cookman

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - Jermaine Marrow scored a career-high 35 points, tied a career high with 10 rebounds and had nine assists and Hampton beat Bethune-Cookman 80-69 on Monday night.

Marrow scored 10 of Hampton's first 14 points with a jump shot, layup, three free throws and a 3-pointer for a 14-9 lead.

The Wildcats ran off seven straight and led by two before Lysander Bracey countered with a 3, Marrow made a pair of layups and a jumper and Charles Wilson-Fisher had a layup.

Marrow made six of his nine total field goals in the first 10½ minutes and from there did most his damage from the free-throw line, hitting 15 of 16. Hampton (8-13, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led 46-33 at halftime as Marrow ended it with a layup and two foul shots.

Bethune-Cookman (11-11, 5-2) drew within 72-64 with 2:58 left after an 11-3 run but couldn't get closer.

Kalin Fisher scored 11 for the Pirates.

Brandon Tabb and Shawntrez Davis each scored 16 for the Wildcats, Isaiah Bailey scored 14 and Soufiyane Diakite scored 11 with 12 rebounds.

