Dog tethering bill dies in subcommittee

A House subcommittee killed a bill Monday in the General Assembly that would make it illegal to tether dogs outside in extreme conditions.
The bill would fine owners who tie their dogs up outside in temperatures under 32 degrees, or above 85 degrees. There is still a bill in the Senate that deals with animal welfare.
Supporters say they're are hoping to restructure the bill, so if it passes in the Senate, it has a better chance of passing in the House.
A similar bill died in subcommittee last year.
