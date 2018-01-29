The Latest: House passes bill after sports doctor scandal

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on a bill before Congress to requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to promptly report abuse claims to law enforcement (all times local):
10 p.m.
The House has followed up on the sex abuse scandal involving sports doctor Larry Nassar by passing legislation that requires governing bodies for amateur athletics to promptly report abuse claims to law enforcement.
Nassar was sentenced last week to up to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing more than 150 women and girls over 25 years.
The sentencing sparked new calls from lawmakers to complete action on legislation that had already received widespread support in both chambers of Congress.
The House took up the Senate version of the bill to speed up its passage, approving it Monday by a vote of 406-3. Because of a change in the bill, it now goes back to the Senate for approval before heading to President Donald Trump for his signature.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
