Richmond restaurant hosts anti-Patriots Super Bowl watch party

Less than a week away from Super Bowl 52, the Patriots and Eagles aren't the only ones getting ready for the big game. Restaurants are also gearing up for an enthusiastic Super Sunday.

Super Bowl parties at sports bars and restaurants are common, but Pops bar and grill in Richmond is doing it a little bit differently.

"Instead of doing the generic Super Bowl party, we are catering solely to the Eagles fans - or to potentially anybody anti the Patriots or against the Patriots, so we're doing an Eagles watch party," said Akiva Lessin.

Whether you're cheering for the Eagles or are just tired of seeing the Patriots win Super Bowls, Pops has you covered for Super Sunday.

"This place is going to be green. There's going to be Eagles paraphernalia hanging up, we're going to be doing some drawings for Eagles jerseys and Eagles tickets and things like that," said Lessin.

"I think we're pretty prepared. We're looking forward to it by starting this party, this Eagles watching party, so hoping to bring people in, get people excited to come," said Celena Mouratidis.

Just like other establishments, food and drink specials will be aplenty, but the staff at Pops is choosing to put just as much emphasis on atmosphere.

"Just like you go to an Eagles game and you're sitting next to people you don't necessarily know, and you're high fiving because you all have one goal in mind, and that's an Eagle victory. We wanted to create that vibe in our bar," said Lessin.

"I'm hoping it'll be a lot of positive energy in the room. This Eagles watch party is going to be crazy. We have good food, good drinks good vibes, you can't go wrong with any of that," said Chantay Henderson.

This marks the first Super Bowl Sunday for this particular bar and grill, which has been open since September and has a fantasy football component during the regular season. Ownership hopes to create a super setting on Super Sunday that keeps sports fans coming back.

"If you want to be in a place where you want to be part of a crowd, part of a crew, part of Eagles fans, part of people rooting for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl, there's nowhere you'll feel more at home, nowhere you'll feel accepted and part of the crew than here," said Lessin.

