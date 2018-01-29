Group asks lawmakers not to support building new youth prisons

Monday was the first joint meeting between the School Board and City Council after Mayor Levar Stoney proposed a 1.5 percent tax hike whenever you dine at a Richmond restaurant.More >>
A House subcommittee killed a bill Monday in the General Assembly that would make it illegal to tether dogs outside in extreme conditions.More >>
"Rise for Youth" is asking lawmakers to stop supporting the construction of youth prisons. They want more programs that support young people before they get in trouble with the law.More >>
The victim said her purse was taken from a Carytown restaurant when she stepped away from her table.More >>
One person is dead after crashing into a power pole on Magnolia Street in Richmond late Sunday.More >>
