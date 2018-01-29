Restaurant purse thief captured on surveillance; police ask for help identifying

Police are asking for help identifying a suspected purse-napper. (Source: Richmond Police)

Richmond police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a Carytown restaurant burglary.

A purse was reported stolen Jan. 21 at approximately 10:25 p.m. from a business in the 2900 block of E. Cary Street.

The victim said her purse was taken by another customer in the restaurant when she stepped away from her table, and the suspect left the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a black male with dark hair and a full beard. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and a light baseball cap at the time of the incident. An image of the suspect was captured on the store’s surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct detective Greg Sullivan at (804) 646-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

